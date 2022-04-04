Seven streets won the People’s Postcode Lottery across Cambridgeshire in March 2022. - Credit: Guy Newman

A handful of lucky residents from across Cambridgeshire won a four-figure cash boost last month as part of the People’s Postcode Lottery daily prize.

Seven postcodes from across the region were picked in the daily draw in March, with each player scooping £1,000 per entry.

Addresses in Ely, Stretham, Ramsey and Market Deeping were selected and cash has been wired into each player’s bank accounts.

The winning postcodes in March:

CB6 3WE – Tennyson Place in Ely

CB6 3JX – Plantation Gate in Stretham

CB22 5LZ – Wollards Lane in Great Shelford near Cambridge

PE26 1QZ – Station Gardens in Ramsey

PE19 2QS – Ridgeway in Eynesbury near St Neots

PE6 8FQ – Earl Mews in Market Deeping

PE1 5ND – Franklyn Crescent in Parnwell near Peterborough

Every day 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then receive a £1,000 prize.

To view the full list of winners across the UK, visit: www.postcodelottery.co.uk/winners/daily-prize