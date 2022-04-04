Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Seven streets in Cambridgeshire win £1,000 on People’s Postcode Lottery

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 4:29 PM April 4, 2022
Updated: 4:50 PM April 4, 2022
Seven streets won the People’s Postcode Lottery across Cambridgeshire in March 2022. 

A handful of lucky residents from across Cambridgeshire won a four-figure cash boost last month as part of the People’s Postcode Lottery daily prize.    

Seven postcodes from across the region were picked in the daily draw in March, with each player scooping £1,000 per entry.   

Addresses in Ely, Stretham, Ramsey and Market Deeping were selected and cash has been wired into each player’s bank accounts.    

The winning postcodes in March:    

  • CB6 3WE – Tennyson Place in Ely  
  • CB6 3JX – Plantation Gate in Stretham   
  • CB22 5LZ – Wollards Lane in Great Shelford near Cambridge  
  • PE26 1QZ – Station Gardens in Ramsey  
  • PE19 2QS – Ridgeway in Eynesbury near St Neots  
  • PE6 8FQ – Earl Mews in Market Deeping  
  • PE1 5ND – Franklyn Crescent in Parnwell near Peterborough   

Every day 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then receive a £1,000 prize.    

To view the full list of winners across the UK, visit: www.postcodelottery.co.uk/winners/daily-prize  

Postcode Lottery
Cambridgeshire
Ely News
Peterborough News

