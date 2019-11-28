The 36-year-old, from Duck Lane, in St Neots, was questioned on suspicion of robbery, fraud, blackmail and theft. He has since been charged with theft and is due at court next month, while investigations continue for the robbery, fraud and blackmail offence.

A 51-year-old man, from Ashcroft Court, Cambridge, was arrested on suspicion of burglary. He has since been charged with burglary and is due at court early next year.

A 41-year-old man, from Jack Warren Green, Cambridge, was also arrested on suspicion of burglary. He has since been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

The other three arrested were a 25-year-old man, from Long Drove, Cottenham, who has since been released under investigation; a 27-year-old man, at a unit on the Barnwell Business Park in Cambridge, who has been released under investigations while inquiries continue and a 41-year-old man, from Trumpington Road, Cambridge, on suspicion of theft, burglary and breaching a court order.

Two men, aged 35 and 46, from Willow Walk and Maids Causeway, in Cambridge, were arrested and charged for burglary offences.

INFO: For online burglary prevention advice visit: www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Burglary. Anyone with information about burglary should call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on: 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.