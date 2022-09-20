Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Service was held in St Ives to reflect on the life of the Queen

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 12:11 PM September 20, 2022
The brief service and two-minute silence observed at the War Memorial, Market Hill, St Ives

The brief service and two-minute silence observed at the War Memorial, Market Hill, St Ives

Hundreds and thousands of people across the UK joined with one another to reflect on the life and legacy of the Her Majesty the Queen as she was laid to rest.

St Ives Town Council invited residents to come together as a community at the War Memorial for a brief service and two-minute silence to pay their final respects to the Queen.

Mayor of St Ives, Cllr Philip Pope, reads a poem he had written to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Mayor of St Ives, Cllr Philip Pope, reads a poem he had written to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

More than 100 people attended the service on Monday, September 19, before the state funeral.

St Ives mayor, Cllr Philip Pope, said: "It was a really meaningful occasion and a really poignant way to start off the funeral day.

"It was nice that we could collectively come together as a town and pay our final respects to the Queen.” 

A child lays a flower down as a tribute to the Queen

A child lays a flower down as a tribute to the Queen

Representatives of the St Ives Free Church and All Saints Parish Church gave a prayer, Cllr Pope read a poem he had written for the Queen, a wreath was laid, and members of the public also laid flowers.

The town council contacted care groups to help those who would be on their own during the funeral and allow them to watch it in the St Ives Corn Exchange.

After the service, the public was invited to the St Ives Corn Exchange to watch the state funeral

After the service, the public was invited to the St Ives Corn Exchange to watch the state funeral

More than 60 people enjoyed a three-course meal watching the event, ensuring people "left with a smile rather than a tear."


