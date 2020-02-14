The Time to Remember event will take place in the hospital's chapel on Sunday, February 16, from 2pm till 4pm.

A service will be conducted by chaplain, Roger Cresswell.

There will be prayers and hymns and those who attend will be able to light candles and hang messages from an ornamental tree in the hospital's chapel.

Clare Davies, deputy sister on the unit, said: "We have had lots of positive feedback from people over the years to say the service, while sad for them, also offers a great deal of comfort. It is also an opportunity for families to meet up with staff again. We would like to thank all the staff and volunteers who helped out on the day and those who make cakes."

Refreshments will be served after the service.