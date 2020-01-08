Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. . Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. . Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

In the second episode of the special two-part series of Channel 4's 24 Hours in Police Custody, viewers saw Huntingdon based drug dealer's blame each other for the murder of 20-year-old Sam Mechelewski.

Sam was stabbed and assaulted with a baseball bat. His body, which was later found to have more than 20 separate injuries, was discovered by a dog walker at about 1.30pm the following day.

Sam had been involved in drug dealing - particularly cannabis - with a notebook found at the scene linking him to Jordan Shepherd, 25, and Ashley White, 22.

A police search of Shepherd's car also revealed a receipt that showed items of black clothing from Tesco and CCTV footage showed Shepherd and White had bought matching tracksuits from Tesco in Huntingdon on the night of the murder.

"This seems a bit alien after searching his car, and all the designer stuff he had," said one of the officers working on the case.

A drug customer also comes forward, explaining that he had done a drug deal with Shepherd and White at Hartford Marina on the night of the murder.

Shepherd explained to him that White would be his new dealer now rather than Sam.

DCI Adam Gallop, the senior investigating officer, said: "We know that Shepherd and White's phones were switched off and switched back on again at the same time."

The programme, which aired on Monday and Tuesday evening, saw police question Jordan Shepherd, 24, of Mayfly Close, Chatteris, and Ashley White, 21, of West End, Brampton, in relation to the murder.

At the start of the interviews, the pair both answered "no comment" to all questions asked, but after the second interview, Shepherd asked to speak to his solicitor, and deliberated with him for more than an hour.

As part of the twist of events, Shepherd then gave a prepared statement blaming White for the murder.

The statement said: "The only thing I wish to say at this stage is that Ashley White attacked Sam. I did not know that Ashley was going to attack him. I did not know there was a weapon involved. I did not murder Sam, I did not touch him. I'm unable to say anything else as I fear for my safety."

In the programme, officers question White, read out the statement to him, and when asked by police if he is responsible for the murder of Sam he replies "no".

When asked by officers if he knows who is responsible, he says "yes".

"I don't want to say nothing unless you can promise me something. You can promise me, I am going to be safe, and promise me my family can be safe.

"From my hand on my heart right now I can tell you the truth, and nothing but the truth, I swear to god the only reason I said no comment yesterday and every other time is because I am scared for my safety, and the safety of my family. He knows where I live, he's put threats out to me and to my family. That is why I haven't said anything."

During this time, White starts to cry, and when officers hand him a box of tissues, he replies "Jordan murdered Sam".

"He's trying to blame this on me, he's told me, if I say anything I am going to get hurt, my dad's going to get hurt, he knows where I live he's dropped me off at my house," said White.

"I thought he [Shepherd] was coming for me, or coming to attack me. I am walking walking walking and I have heard a hit, and like, a scream like a terrifying kind of scream, and I dropped my bat and I ran. You know when you get that gut feeling, I drop and I started crying and I thought they were coming for me.

"Jordan came up to me, and was like 'let's go' and I am asking where's Sam?

" I followed him, and we went and jumped in the car, and he stabbed his knife into the floor, and as he stabbed it into the floor, he's brought it back out and he's like 'I need to get everything off it, and he told me that he murdered Sam."

After White's interview, police ask Shepherd if he wants to respond, but he gives a prepared statement, saying that he feels the officers are "deliberately exploiting" the pair for information.

After the interviews, the pair are both charged with Sam's murder.

In January 2019, a year on from Sam's death, and after an eight-week trial, including six days of jury deliberations, both were found guilty of his murder and sentenced to life in prison. Shepherd, of Mayfly Close, Chatteris, will serve a minimum of 28 years and six months and White, of West End, Brampton, 29 years.

Ciara Ratcliff, 21, of Sycamore Drive, Huntingdon, was found not guilty of perverting the course of justice. The jury of three men and eight women took 18 hours to reach the verdict.