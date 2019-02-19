Bluntisham Recycling Centre, in Heath Road, has been burgled four times this month alone, despite the premises being protected by locked gates and CCTV cameras.

The centre is run by Cambridgeshire County Council and is used to recycle tonnes of different household waste every week, including scrap metal, electrical items, bicycles, batteries, and glass.

The council says it is “continually reviewing” its security measures in an effort to deter burglars, and would be working closely with police.

The most recent incidents took place overnight between February 8-9, with a van being used to ram the gates. Seven car batteries were stolen along with “about half a tonne” of copper wire from a container.

On February 10, two people wearing hooded tops climbed the gates to the facility, stole six car batteries and a quantity of copper wire before climbing back out again.

There have also been incidents recorded on February 2 and 6, January 30, December 3, 6 and 14, November 29 and October 15.

On each occasions large numbers of car batteries and scrap metal wire have been taken from the premises.

A spokesman for the county council said: “We are supporting the police with their investigation and continually reviewing the security measures we have on site. Members of the public with relevant information are urged to contact the police.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information about any of the incidents to contact them on 101. You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.