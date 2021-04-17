Here is a selection of our Hunts Post Reader Photos for this week. We welcome images on any subject. Photos should be around 1MB in size and in Jpeg format.
Send your images to: editor@huntspost.co.uk
Brian Watts sent in his shot of a bee on a flower.
- Credit: BRIAN WATTS
'Reflection' photograph taken at Hilton by Malcolmn Lynn.
- Credit: MACOLMN LYNN
Tatiana Chapman's photograph was taken at Anglesley Abbey.
- Credit: TATIANA CHAPMAN
Jane Lamberton's image of a 'car' which she took on the river in St Neots.
- Credit: JANE LAMBERTON
Gerry Brown captured this image of a buzzard in Raveley.
- Credit: GERRY BROWN
