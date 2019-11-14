We would like to hear from schools, work colleagues, sports teams, friends or individuals who are supporting the annual fund-raising event.

Why not take a photograph and include some details about who you are and how much money you have raise and we can include you in our online and newspaper coverage.

Please make sure everyone in the photo is happy to appear in our online edition, social media and in print.

Send details to: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk. Deadline is 5pm on Monday, November 18.

About BBC Children in Need

BBC Children in Need's vision is that every child in the UK has a safe, happy and secure childhood and the chance to reach their potential. The charity will realise this vision by supporting, promoting and publicising work that addresses the challenges that children and young people face and work that builds their skills and resilience.

BBC Children in Need is currently supporting more than 2,800 projects in communities across the UK which are helping children and young people facing a range of disadvantages such as living in poverty, being disabled or ill, or experiencing distress, neglect or trauma.