Published:
9:00 AM December 6, 2021
Here is a selection of our Reader Photos for this week. Many thanks to everyone who continues to send in images to The Hunts Post.
Our current theme is winter/Christmas, so make sure you send us your festive pics. We would love to see your lavishly decorated trees and houses.
If you have an image you would like to send us, we prefer jpeg format and please include your full name and a brief description of what you have captured.
Send images to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.
Gerry Brown captured this wonderful sunset in Warboys.
- Credit: GERRY BROWN
St James Church, Hemingford, captured by David Tidman while he was paddle boarding.
- Credit: DAVID TIDMAN
Tracy Finch took her sunset photo at the riverside in St Neots.
- Credit: TRACY FINCH
Jo Daye took this pic a Hinchingbrooke Park.
- Credit: JO DAYE
Val Thompson took her photo at the Paxton Pits Nature Reserve.
- Credit: VAL THOMPSON
Autumn leaves taken by Jackie Reed in Warboys.
- Credit: JACKIE REED
Richard Parker captured his 'new arrivals' image at Lammas Meadow in St Neots.
- Credit: RICHARD PARKER
Tina Raven took her photo of a rainbow at Cromer.
- Credit: TINA RAVEN
Janine Pyke took her pic on the Nuthatch Trail at the RSPB at Sandy.
- Credit: JANINE PYKE
Daniela Smith's image was taken in St Ives.
- Credit: DANIELA SMITH
