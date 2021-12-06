News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Some of this week's Reader Photos

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 9:00 AM December 6, 2021
The Hands Sculpture at Woodbridge in Suffolk sent in by Moira Clelland.

Here is a selection of our Reader Photos for this week. Many thanks to everyone who continues to send in images to The Hunts Post.

Our current theme is winter/Christmas, so make sure you send us your festive pics. We would love to see your lavishly decorated trees and houses.

If you have an image you would like to send us, we prefer jpeg format and please include your full name and a brief description of what you have captured.

Send images to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

Gerry Brown captured this wonderful sunset in Warboys.

St James Church, Hemingford, captured by David Tidman while he was paddle boarding.

Tracy Finch took her sunset photo at the riverside in St Neots.

Jo Daye took this pic a Hinchingbrooke Park.

Val Thompson took her photo at the Paxton Pits Nature Reserve.

Autumn leaves taken by Jackie Reed in Warboys.

Richard Parker captured his 'new arrivals' image at Lammas Meadow in St Neots.

Tina Raven took her photo of a rainbow at Cromer.

Janine Pyke took her pic on the Nuthatch Trail at the RSPB at Sandy.

Daniela Smith's image was taken in St Ives.

