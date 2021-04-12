News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Can you take a photograph for The Hunts Post?

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 1:00 PM April 12, 2021   
Ian Morrison managed to capture this Buzzard over Eaton Socon, in St Neots.

Ian Morrison managed to capture this Buzzard over Eaton Socon, in St Neots. - Credit: IAN MORRISON

Send your photographs to: editor@huntspost.co.uk. Photos should be in jpeg format and can be on any subject. Make sure you provide full name and a brief description of your image.

Richard Bream took this quirky image of cows in a meadow at Eaton Socon.

Richard Bream took this quirky image of cows in a meadow at Eaton Socon. - Credit: RICHARD BREAM

Brian Watts, from St Ives, sent us this photograph.

Brian Watts, from St Ives, sent us this photograph. - Credit: BRIAN WATTS

Tatiana Chapman took this photo in the south gardens at Burghley House.

Tatiana Chapman took this photo in the south gardens at Burghley House. - Credit: TATIANA CHAPMAN

Joy Seiler captured these beautiful skies over Abbotsley on Bank Holiday Monday.

Joy Seiler captured these beautiful skies over Abbotsley on Bank Holiday Monday. - Credit: JOY SEILER

Gillian Butt sent us her image of hedgerows in Southoe.

Gillian Butt sent us her image of hedgerows in Southoe. - Credit: GILLIAN BUTT




















Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

What are the rules when pubs reopen on April 12.

What are the rules when pubs reopen on April 12

Lauren Cope

Logo Icon
A14 Highways England Junction Improvement meeting took place at the end of March.

Highways England agreed to meet A14 campaigners at site of 'dangerous...

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
David Smith from Fenstanton celebrated his 105th birthday by taking part in a Facebook Live.

Video

David celebrates his 105th birthday with a Facebook Live and pint of...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Jenni Tilbrook the owner of Crafty Kits, a new shop opening in St Ives. 

New shop opening in St Ives as lock-down eases on April 12

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus