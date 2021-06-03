News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Our new Readers Photos theme is 'Family Pets'

Debbie Davies

Published: 11:11 AM June 3, 2021   
This is Taffy the Airedale Terrier, who refuses to share his bed, with Winnie the Whippet.

This is Taffy the Airedale Terrier, who refuses to share his bed, with Winnie the Whippet. Photo sent in by Sophie Evans.

Our new theme for Readers Photos is Pets and here are a few to kick off the feature. We have dogs and cats, and even a rescue hedgehog so far.

We are still able to accept photographs on other subjects, however, so if you would like to send us a photograph of your pet or something else, we prefer jpeg images and you must include your name and a brief description. Send to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

Karen Morizzo sent in this photograph of her rescue hedgehog called Toothless

Karen Morizzo, from Eaton Ford, sent in this photograph of her rescue hedgehog called Toothless.

Rita Murphy sent us this image of her Romanian rescue dog called Rio.

Rita Murphy sent us this image of her Romanian rescue dog called Rio.

This is Mr Oakley the cat who is not allowed to sleep on the bed!

This is Mr Oakley the cat who is not allowed to sleep on the bed!

Vicky Calleway sent us this photograph of her pet cat.

Vicky Calleway sent us this photograph of her pet cat.




