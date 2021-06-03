Published: 11:11 AM June 3, 2021

This is Taffy the Airedale Terrier, who refuses to share his bed, with Winnie the Whippet. Photo sent in by Sophie Evans. - Credit: SOPHIE EVANS

Our new theme for Readers Photos is Pets and here are a few to kick off the feature. We have dogs and cats, and even a rescue hedgehog so far.

We are still able to accept photographs on other subjects, however, so if you would like to send us a photograph of your pet or something else, we prefer jpeg images and you must include your name and a brief description. Send to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

Karen Morizzo, from Eaton Ford, sent in this photograph of her rescue hedgehog called Toothless. - Credit: KAREN MORIZZO

Rita Murphy sent us this image of her Romanian rescue dog called Rio. - Credit: RITA MURPHY

This is Mr Oakley the cat who is not allowed to sleep on the bed! - Credit: HAYLEY GOUNDRY

Vicky Calleway sent us this photograph of her pet cat. - Credit: VICKY CALLEWAY











