Published: 9:00 AM May 28, 2021

Roy Staddon sent us this image of a Sparrowhawk which he took in his back garden. - Credit: ROY STADDON

Here are the Readers Photos for the last week of May. Our theme for June is family pets. Send us a photograph of your pet and include the pet's name. Images should be in jpeg format and include your name and let us know where the image was taken. Send your photos via email: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

Linda Parcell took this photograph of a Cormorant at the Riverside Park in St Neots. - Credit: LINDA PARCELL

Graham Davey sent us this photograph of rape seed fields in Great Stukeley. - Credit: GRAHAM DAVEY

This image of an Egret in St Neots was sent in by Donna Porter Smith. - Credit: DONNA PORTER SMITH

Dorothy Smith took her photograph of fungi in The Thicket in St Ives. - Credit: DOROTHY SMITH

Pennie Pryor took this image of a swan on the river. - Credit: PENNIE PRYOR

Nick Gellatly's image was taken at the Riverside Park in St Neots. - Credit: NICK GELLATLY

Harry Lucas took this image of a field mouse eating bird food in his garden. - Credit: HARRY LUCAS

Paul Lambert took his photograph at Fen Drayton Lakes. - Credit: PAUL LAMBERT

Sandra Hunt took her photograph of plum tree blossom in St Ives. - Credit: SANDRA HUNT

Mike Humphrey took his dog walking photograph at the Godmanchester Nature Reserve. - Credit: MIKE HUMPHREY

Paul Hallewell took this photograph in Godmanchester. - Credit: PAUL HALLEWELL



























































