Send us your photos - the theme for June is pets!

Debbie Davies

Published: 9:00 AM May 28, 2021   
Roy Staddon sent us this image of a Sparrowhawk.

Here are the Readers Photos for the last week of May. Our theme for June is family pets. Send us a photograph of your pet and include the pet's name. Images should be in jpeg format and include your name and let us know where the image was taken. Send your photos via email: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

Linda Parcell took this photograph of a Cormorant at the Riverside Park in St Neots.

Graham Davey sent us this photograph of rape seed fields in Great Stukeley.

This image of an Egret in St Neots was sent in by Donna Porter Smith.

Dorothy Smith took her photograph of fungi in The Thicket in St Ives.

Pennie Pryor took this image of a swan on the river.

Nick Gellatly's image was taken at the Riverside Park in St Neots.

Harry Lucas took this image of a field mouse eating bird food in his garden.

Paul Lambert took his photograph at Fen Drayton Lakes.

Sandra Hunt took her photograph of plum tree blossom in St Ives.

Paul Hallewell took this photograph in Godmanchester

