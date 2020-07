The Spitfire in the sky over Hinchingbrooke Hospital today (Sunday) The Spitfire in the sky over Hinchingbrooke Hospital today (Sunday)

The aircraft was due to be seen in the sky above several East of England hospitals after setting off from Duxford Airfield at around 4pm today (Sunday).

The plane was restored by family-owned ‘Aircraft Restoration Company’ who restore vintage aircrafts at the Imperial War Museum at Duxford Airfield in Cambridgeshire.