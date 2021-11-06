News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Six of the Best Reader Photos of the Week

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 9:37 AM November 6, 2021
The Scallop at Aldeburgh Beach, taken by Moria Clelland from Hemingford Grey.

The Scallop at Aldeburgh Beach, taken by Moria Clelland from Hemingford Grey. - Credit: MORIA CLELLAND

Here are some of our favourite reader photos for this week. 

They show some amazing photography skills and we love seeing all the different locations and the changing seasons.

An image of the moon captured by Moria Clelland.

An image of the moon captured by Moria Clelland. - Credit: MORIA CLELLAND

Peter Hagger took this image at Woburn Park.

Peter Hagger took this image at Woburn Park. - Credit: PETER HAGGER

The Love Sculpture Christ's College in Cambridge.

The Love Sculpture Christ's College in Cambridge. - Credit: MORIA CLELLAND

Rom Pasika took his photograph in Hartford

Rom Pasika took his photograph in Hartford - Credit: ROM PASIKA

The River Great Ouse at Little Paxton taken by Alan Reader.

The River Great Ouse at Little Paxton taken by Alan Reader. - Credit: ALAN READER





If you would like to submit a photograph, we prefer jpeg images and please give us your full name and a brief description of what you have captured. 

You may also want to watch:

Huntingdon News
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A cyclist has died after being involved with a collision with a car on Sapley Road, Kings Ripton

Cyclist killed in crash on Sapley Road near Huntingdon

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Emergency Services at the scene of crash on Hinchingbrooke Park Road. 

Cambs Live

Woman injured in crash which has blocked Hinchingbrooke Park Road

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
A 60-year-old has been charged with drink driving and will appear in court. 

Drunk driver crashes into ditch after being more than three times over...

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Little Barford Power Station have issued an apology 

Apology issued after red dust covers parts of St Neots

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon