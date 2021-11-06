Published:
9:37 AM November 6, 2021
Here are some of our favourite reader photos for this week.
They show some amazing photography skills and we love seeing all the different locations and the changing seasons.
An image of the moon captured by Moria Clelland.
- Credit: MORIA CLELLAND
Peter Hagger took this image at Woburn Park.
- Credit: PETER HAGGER
The Love Sculpture Christ's College in Cambridge.
- Credit: MORIA CLELLAND
Rom Pasika took his photograph in Hartford
- Credit: ROM PASIKA
The River Great Ouse at Little Paxton taken by Alan Reader.
- Credit: ALAN READER
If you would like to submit a photograph, we prefer jpeg images and please give us your full name and a brief description of what you have captured.
