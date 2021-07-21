News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
This week's Readers' Photos

Debbie Davies

Published: 6:00 PM July 21, 2021   
Jonathon Clarke took his image at Henbrook Linear Park in St Neots.

Jonathon Clarke took his image at Henbrook Linear Park in St Neots. - Credit: JONATHON CLARKE

Here are our Readers' Photos for this week. The theme now is Summer, but we are happy to accept your pet photos and images on any subject. We prefer Jpeg images and you must include your full name and a brief description of the image. Send photos to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

Jay Hawkins took his photograph in St Ives.

Jay Hawkins took his photograph in St Ives. - Credit: JAY HAWKINS

Kate Fajferek sent us this photo of her dog Jakey.

Kate Fajferek sent us this photo of her dog Jakey. - Credit: KATE FAJFEREK

Len Kirby took this photo at Godmanchester Causeway

Len Kirby took this photo at Godmanchester Causeway - Credit: LEN KIRBY

Jane Sluman sent us this photo of her dog Lola.

Jane Sluman sent us this photo of her dog Lola. - Credit: JANE SLUMAN

This is Charlie the cat who belongs to Alan Woolford.

This is Charlie the cat who belongs to Alan Woolford. - Credit: CHARLIE WOOLFORD

This is Maz the grey tabby cat who belongs to Hayley Woolford.

This is Maz the grey tabby cat who belongs to Hayley Woolford. - Credit: HAYLEY WOOLFORD

Maxine Cox sent us this photo of Raya and Fred.

Maxine Cox sent us this photo of Raya and Fred. - Credit: MAXINE COX

Magpie in Gerry Brown's garden.

Magpie in Gerry Brown's garden. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Hershey the cat sent in by Aoife Collins.

Hershey the cat sent in by Aoife Collins. - Credit: AOIFE COLLINS

Stuart Buckminister took this image of the Red Arrows flying over St Neots at the Euro 2020 final.

Stuart Buckminister took this image of the Red Arrows flying over St Neots on the night of the Euro 2020 final. - Credit: STURT BUCKMINISTER



















































































Huntingdon News

