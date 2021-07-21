Here are our Readers' Photos for this week. The theme now is Summer, but we are happy to accept your pet photos and images on any subject. We prefer Jpeg images and you must include your full name and a brief description of the image. Send photos to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.
Jay Hawkins took his photograph in St Ives.
- Credit: JAY HAWKINS
Kate Fajferek sent us this photo of her dog Jakey.
- Credit: KATE FAJFEREK
Len Kirby took this photo at Godmanchester Causeway
- Credit: LEN KIRBY
Jane Sluman sent us this photo of her dog Lola.
- Credit: JANE SLUMAN
This is Charlie the cat who belongs to Alan Woolford.
- Credit: CHARLIE WOOLFORD
This is Maz the grey tabby cat who belongs to Hayley Woolford.
- Credit: HAYLEY WOOLFORD
Maxine Cox sent us this photo of Raya and Fred.
- Credit: MAXINE COX
Magpie in Gerry Brown's garden.
- Credit: GERRY BROWN
Hershey the cat sent in by Aoife Collins.
- Credit: AOIFE COLLINS
Stuart Buckminister took this image of the Red Arrows flying over St Neots on the night of the Euro 2020 final.
- Credit: STURT BUCKMINISTER
