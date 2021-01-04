We start 2021 with a new selection of Readers' Photos.
Alan Tait, from Hartford, took this photograph at the riverside in Huntingdon.
- Credit: Alan Tait
If you would like to take a photograph for the Readers Photos section, we accept Jpeg files, and you should email it to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.
Please provide details of your full name and a brief description of where the image was taken.
Geoffrey Brooke's image of flooding at Nobel's Field in Houghton.
- Credit: Geoffrey Brooke
Gerry Brown produced this image of Ramsey Golf Course under water.
- Credit: Gerry Brown
David Rootham took this photo at The Causeway in Godmanchester.
- Credit: David Rootham
