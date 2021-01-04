News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Readers sent in their photos of floods and sunsets

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 9:01 AM January 4, 2021   
Graham Davey took this photo in Great Stukeley on Christmas Day.

Graham Davey took this photo in Great Stukeley on Christmas Day. - Credit: Graham Davey

We start 2021 with a new selection of Readers' Photos.

Alan Tait, from Hartford, took this photograph at the riverside in Huntingdon. 

Alan Tait, from Hartford, took this photograph at the riverside in Huntingdon. - Credit: Alan Tait

If you would like to take a photograph for the Readers Photos section, we accept Jpeg files, and you should email it to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

Please provide details of your full name and a brief description of where the image was taken.  

Geoffrey Brooke's image of flooding at Nobel's Field in Houghton. 

Geoffrey Brooke's image of flooding at Nobel's Field in Houghton. - Credit: Geoffrey Brooke

Gerry Brown produced this image of Ramsey Golf Course under water. 

Gerry Brown produced this image of Ramsey Golf Course under water. - Credit: Gerry Brown

David Rootham took this photo at The Causeway in Godmanchester.

David Rootham took this photo at The Causeway in Godmanchester. - Credit: David Rootham


You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

'Brilliant news' as St Neots wins multi-million-pound investment for town

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon

Eighty-four arrests - and speeding driver at 120mph - during police...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Flooding

Flooding is 'final act in year of tragedy' as district is underwater for...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Fly tippers fined after 70 reports of rubbish dumped in December

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus