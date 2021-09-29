Published: 4:00 PM September 29, 2021

Here are just some of the many wonderful photos sent in by our readers. There are more in this week's Hunts Post. If you would like to submit an image, send it to: editor@huntspost.co.uk. Please include your full name and a brief description of where the photo was taken.

Graham Davey sent us this image. - Credit: GRAHAM DAVEY

Cockeral at Southoe by David Remmington - Credit: DAVID REMMINGTON

Dorothy Smith took her image from The Thicket, in St Ives. - Credit: DOROTHY SMITH

Phil Rothwell's photo taken in Huntingdon. - Credit: PHIL ROTHWELL

Glynda Burton took this picture of succulents at the Chelsea Flower Show. - Credit: GLYNDA BURTON































































































































