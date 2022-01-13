Published:
9:00 AM January 13, 2022
Here are some of our Reader Photos for this week and thanks to everyone who took the time to send us their images.
There are some spectacular sunrises at this time of year and lovely to see the new-born lambs from David Woolway at College Farm in Somersham.
The first Pedigree Suffolk lambs born at College Farm, in Somersham, sent in by Ray Woolway.
- Credit: RAY WOOLWAY
If you would like to send us a photo, we prefer Jpeg images and please include your full name and a brief description of what you have taken.
Our current theme is winter, but happy to accept photos on any subject. Send to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.
Zoe Caves took her image in Kimbolton.
- Credit: Zoe Caves
Douglas Gow took his photo while he was on the golf course in St Neots.
- Credit: DOUGLAS GOW
All the fun of the fair sent in by Moria Clelland.
- Credit: MORIA CLELLAND
Malcolm Lynn captured his sunrise image in Hilton.
- Credit: MALCOLM LYNN
Tracy Thorpe captured the evening sky and Paines Flour Mill, in Bedford Street, St Neots.
- Credit: TRACY THORPE
Daniela Smith took her picture during a walk at Houghton.
- Credit: DANIELA SMITH
Become a Supporter
This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.
Become a Supporter