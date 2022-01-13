News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Some of this week's Reader Photos for The Hunts Post

Debbie Davies

Published: 9:00 AM January 13, 2022
David King took this image of a sunrise in Huntingdon. 

David King took this image of a sunrise in Huntingdon. - Credit: DAVID KING

Here are some of our Reader Photos for this week and thanks to everyone who took the time to send us their images. 

There are some spectacular sunrises at this time of year and lovely to see the new-born lambs from David Woolway at College Farm in Somersham. 

The first Pedigree Suffolk lambs born at College Farm, in Somersham, sent in by Ray Woolway.

The first Pedigree Suffolk lambs born at College Farm, in Somersham, sent in by Ray Woolway. - Credit: RAY WOOLWAY

If you would like to send us a photo, we prefer Jpeg images and please include your full name and a brief description of what you have taken.

Our current theme is winter, but happy to accept photos on any subject. Send to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

Zoe Caves took her image in Kimbolton.

Zoe Caves took her image in Kimbolton. - Credit: Zoe Caves

Douglas Gow took his photo while he was on the golf course in St Neots.

Douglas Gow took his photo while he was on the golf course in St Neots. - Credit: DOUGLAS GOW

All the fun of the fair sent in by Moria Clelland.

All the fun of the fair sent in by Moria Clelland. - Credit: MORIA CLELLAND

Malcolm Lynn captured his sunrise image in Hilton.

Malcolm Lynn captured his sunrise image in Hilton. - Credit: MALCOLM LYNN

Tracy Thorpe captured the evening sky and Paines Flour Mill, in Bedford Street, St Neots.

Tracy Thorpe captured the evening sky and Paines Flour Mill, in Bedford Street, St Neots. - Credit: TRACY THORPE

Daniela Smith took her picture during a walk at Houghton.

Daniela Smith took her picture during a walk at Houghton. - Credit: DANIELA SMITH


















