Here are this week's Readers Photos. Our theme for June and July is 'family pets' but we welcome photos on any subject. If you would like to send us an image, can we have it in jpeg format, and it must be of reasonable quality. Please include your full name and a brief description. Send your image to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.
Emma Gale, aged 12, from Eaton Socon sent us this photo of her cat Simba.
- Credit: EMMA GALE
David Remmington's photo of a family of swans on the River Ouse.
- Credit: DAVID REMMINGTON
Sandra Brazier took this picture of her dog Mabel.
- Credit: SANDRA BRAZIER
This is Bella the cat who belongs to Nicholas Boulding from St Ives.
- Credit: NICHOLAS BOULDING
Lesley Dixon took this photograph of the hot air balloon before it landed in a playing field in Buckden.
- Credit: LESLEY DIXON
Rosemary Radford sent us this image of an 8cm Puss Moth, which landed in her St Ives garden.
- Credit: ROSEMARY RADFORD
Charlie the cat sent in by Sally Jex.
- Credit: SALLY JEX
Sally Jex also sent us a pic of her cat Milo.
- Credit: SALLY JEX
This is Halle the dog and the picture was taken by Matilda Brown, aged 14.
- Credit: MATILDA BROWN
Gerry Brown captured this image of a young blackbird.
- Credit: GERRY BROWN
Marian Makin's photo was taken in Godmanchester.
- Credit: MARIAN MAKIN
