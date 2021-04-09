See this week's Hunts Post Reader photos

Published: 9:04 AM April 9, 2021 Updated: 9:07 AM April 9, 2021

John Medcalf took this photo in Hinchingbrooke Park, in Huntingdon. - Credit: JOHN MEDCALF

Katie Simpson took this photograph of her Grape Hyacinth in Godmanchester. - Credit: KATIE SIMPSON

Here are just some of the Reader Photos we have been sent in the last couple of weeks.

Malcolmn Lynn captured this Egyptian Goose in St Ives. - Credit: MALCOLM LYNN

This is St Deny's Church in Little Barford. - Credit: PETER HAGGER

Ella Waughman captured this image at Houghton Meadows. - Credit: ELLA WAUGHTON

Fiona Baird's heron taken at the Riverside Park in St Neots. - Credit: FIONA BAIRD



