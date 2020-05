See more of our Hunts Post Heroes See more of our Hunts Post Heroes

Here are more photographs for our Hunts Post Heroes feature.

We launched the campaign at the beginning of April to recognised those working on the frontline during the outbreak of the coronavirus. Since then, we have received hundreds of images and it has been heart-warming to see the faces of those making sacrifices so the rest of us could stay safe at home.

Thank you to everyone who sent photos. We hoped our readers enjoyed seeing the galleries of our frontline workers as much as we did.

See more of our Hunts Post Heroes See more of our Hunts Post Heroes

See more of our Hunts Post Heroes See more of our Hunts Post Heroes