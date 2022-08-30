Here is a selection of this week's Reader Photos. We have photos of beautiful sunsets and some amazing close-up shots of wildlife.

One reader also captured that moment when we all breathe a sigh of relief when it finally started to rain after all those long days of dry, exhausting heat.

If you would like to send us a photo, our current theme is Summer, but we can accept photos on any subject. Send us jpeg images and email them to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

Please include your full name and a brief description of what you taken.

A close up of a bee on a garden plant which was sent in by Tony Oliver. - Credit: TONY OLIVER

Dorothy Smith sent in this pic of a tree with three trunks which she came across in Needingworth. - Credit: DOROTHY SMITH

Mary Hall sent us her Autumn fruit in Pocket Park in St Neots. - Credit: MARY HALL

A close-up of a sweet pea plant taken by Tony Oliver. - Credit: TONY OLIVER

David Remmington took this image of a Hobby Hawk at the Raptor Sanctuary. - Credit: DAVID REMMINGTON

The rain at last taken by Val Thompson. - Credit: VAL THOMPSON





Rollins Farm sent in by Sarah Brown. - Credit: SARAH BROWN

Jenni Robertson captured this image of a dragonfly. - Credit: JENNY ROBERTSON

Gerry Brown's honeybee on a bird bath. - Credit: GERRY BROWN























































































































