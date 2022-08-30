Published:
6:30 AM August 30, 2022
Here is a selection of this week's Reader Photos. We have photos of beautiful sunsets and some amazing close-up shots of wildlife.
One reader also captured that moment when we all breathe a sigh of relief when it finally started to rain after all those long days of dry, exhausting heat.
If you would like to send us a photo, our current theme is Summer, but we can accept photos on any subject. Send us jpeg images and email them to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.
Please include your full name and a brief description of what you taken.
A close up of a bee on a garden plant which was sent in by Tony Oliver.
- Credit: TONY OLIVER
Dorothy Smith sent in this pic of a tree with three trunks which she came across in Needingworth.
- Credit: DOROTHY SMITH
Mary Hall sent us her Autumn fruit in Pocket Park in St Neots.
- Credit: MARY HALL
A close-up of a sweet pea plant taken by Tony Oliver.
- Credit: TONY OLIVER
David Remmington took this image of a Hobby Hawk at the Raptor Sanctuary.
- Credit: DAVID REMMINGTON
The rain at last taken by Val Thompson.
- Credit: VAL THOMPSON
Rollins Farm sent in by Sarah Brown.
- Credit: SARAH BROWN
Jenni Robertson captured this image of a dragonfly.
- Credit: JENNY ROBERTSON
Gerry Brown's honeybee on a bird bath.
- Credit: GERRY BROWN