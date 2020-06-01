The picture, given to Alan by someone called Mrs Warren, was taken in Avenue Road, in St Neots, in May, 1945.

Friends and neighbours gathered at the location to celebrate the news that the war in Europe had finally come to an end.

Alan is pictured fourth on the right and wearing a white hat. He says his mum, described on the back of the photo as M.E Butler and his father, W.G Butler, who was a local policeman, are also in the photograph.

He says: “I assume the white hats are paper hats. I have little memory of the event, although I assume I would have been looking forward to the spread.”

