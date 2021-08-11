News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Anglian Water on site after water main burst

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 10:25 AM August 11, 2021    Updated: 10:36 AM August 11, 2021
A section of the A1 at Buckden has been closed while the damage is assessed.

A section of the southbound carriageway of the A1 at Buckden is closed and there are long delays in the area.

Contractors have been working in the area and early indications are that a water main has burst or been hit.

The Hunts Post has contacted Anglian Water who said: "We have a team on site assessing the burst at the moment and currently have a south-bound lane closure at Buckden.

We reported the incident earlier this morning.

The Hunts Post will provide an update as soon as we have one.

There are long tailbacks on the A1 around Buckden.

There are long tailbacks on the A1 around Buckden. - Credit: HUNTS POST


Huntingdon News

