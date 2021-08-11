Published: 10:25 AM August 11, 2021 Updated: 10:36 AM August 11, 2021

A section of the A1 at Buckden has been closed while the damage is assessed. - Credit: HUNTS POST

A section of the southbound carriageway of the A1 at Buckden is closed and there are long delays in the area.

Contractors have been working in the area and early indications are that a water main has burst or been hit.

The Hunts Post has contacted Anglian Water who said: "We have a team on site assessing the burst at the moment and currently have a south-bound lane closure at Buckden.

We reported the incident earlier this morning.

The Hunts Post will provide an update as soon as we have one.

There are long tailbacks on the A1 around Buckden. - Credit: HUNTS POST



