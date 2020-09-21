WWII bomb found near Hunts village. Picture: CAMBS POLICE WWII bomb found near Hunts village. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Police have cordoned off the village centre as a precaution and military bomb disposal experts have been called to the scene.

Resident Josephine Wills said the device was found during building work.

“It was described as being a World War II unexploded bomb and now police have cordoned off the High Street with a police car at each end.”

Josephine said people in the vicinity had been told to stay 50m away.

A police spokesman said: “Police are currently at a property in High street, Hemingford Abbots, following reports workmen in the area have found an unexploded bomb.

“A cordon has been put in place as a precaution. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) have been called to safely dispose of it.”

More to follow.