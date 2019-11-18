The scene near the village of Bluntisham in Cambridgeshire where a minibus and a car were involved in a collision. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images The scene near the village of Bluntisham in Cambridgeshire where a minibus and a car were involved in a collision. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

Barbara McGruer, 86, of Trent Road, Bedford, was a passenger in a white Mercedes minibus which was involved in a collision with a black Volkswagen Golf on the B1040 Somersham Road at about 4.50pm.

She died in hospital on Saturday afternoon as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

A woman who died at the scene has been named as Margaret Henwood, 85, of Foxlease, Bedford. She was also a passenger in the minibus.

A total of 18 passengers from the minibus, all aged between 60 and 80, were taken to hospital.

Another person from the minibus is in a critical condition and a further ten people remain in hospital with serious injuries, including the driver of the Volkswagen - a man in his 70s.

A petition has been started to improve the safety of the road.It has more than 6,000 signatures.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information, is asked to contact the road policing unit on 101 quoting incident number 365 of 14 November or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

To sign the petition visit: www.change.org/p/cambs-county-council-highways-major-improvements-needed-to-b1040-wheatsheaf-crossroads-main-road-somersham-to-st-ives