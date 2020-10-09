A pupil at Little Paxton Primary School is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, Cambridgeshire County Council (CCC) has confirmed.

The pupil and those in the same bubble are currently not at school, as per the existing process agreed by the local authority and Public Health England (PHE).

The school will remain open and CCC are working with staff to ensure it remains safe for other children and staff.

A CCC spokesperson said: “We can confirm we have been notified of a positive Covid-19 test result at Little Paxton Primary School.

“The affected person is isolating, and those within the same bubble are not at school, as per the existing process.

“We are working with the school and it remains open.”