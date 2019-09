You may also want to watch:

Alexander King-Ismail, aged 24, of Bevan Close, Huntingdon, died in hospital during the early hours of this morning (September 17).

Alexander was driving the red Vauxhall Astra when it collided with a tree at about 10.45pm on Thursday (September 12).

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision or information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting Op Collingwood or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.