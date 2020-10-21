Abbey College in Ramsey is asking some pupils to work at home until after the half term break after a second member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The school, has however, made clear that the decision was taken after a small number of staff were asked to self-isolate, which has left staffing levels low and confirmed that no pupils will need to self-isolate.

In a statement, headteacher Andy Christoforou, told The Hunts Post: “After being asked to self-isolate, a further member of staff has received a positive test for Covid-19. As both members of staff have not been in close contact with students, Public Health England has confirmed that no students will need to self-isolate. However, a small number of staff have been asked to self-isolate as a precautionary measure.

“As a combined impact of staff being asked to isolate, or self-isolating due to other factors, such as members of their family shielding, we are operating at a much lower staffing level than we would do normally.

“To ensure we have the right number of staff to operate safely and effectively, we unfortunately need to ask students in Years 9, 10, 11 and our sixth form to stay at home and continue their learning online, through Microsoft Teams, for the remainder of this week. Students in Years 7 and 8 should continue to attend school as normal.

“We need to be clear that this decision has been made purely to ensure we have the right staffing levels in place and no students will need to self-isolate.

“Case rates are rising rapidly throughout Cambridgeshire, and we understand that many people will be worried. However, we remain confident that our procedures are robust and effective, and we will continue to do everything we can to manage the risk for students, staff, and local community.

“All students will be able to return to the college on Wednesday, November 4 when we return after the half-term break.”