A dog walker sent us this photograph of a seal pup on a lagoon near the Old Ferry Boat Inn in Holywell.

He took the picture at 4pm on Thursday and by the same time the following day it has disappeared.

He said the river had been above the level of the moorings due to heavy rainful but had now dropped significantly, which may have caused it to become grounded.

The Hunts Post telephoned the UK Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme hotline number to report the seal and they explained the blue marking was evidence that they were aware of the animal.

There have been several sightings of the seals on this part of the river over the years.