Scouts set sail for ocean adventure activity day

Clare Butler

Published: 11:30 AM February 5, 2021   
The Hinchingbrooke District Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers will take on the challenge from the comfort of their homes on February 6. 

If they survive the journey then a specially designed event badge will be their “treasure” reward. 

In the Atlantic Ocean they will be building aquariums from recycled resources and saving the planet, while in the Pacific Ocean they will be creating videos and making a virtual reality machine. 

They’ll also enjoy time at the National Marine Aquarium and be inspired by a session with Richard Pattison - who has been to Antarctica three times, sailing, mountaineering and led the first sledge crossing of Forbidden Plateau.  

Aidan Joy, Hinchingbrooke Scouts district commissioner, said: “ Mental health and well-being is so important for volunteers and young people alike right now, so events like this help provide a distraction and learn new skills whilst having fun with those they can’t currently meet in person.” 

For more information and to volunteer, visit: www.cambridgeshirescout.org.uk 

