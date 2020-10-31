A St Neots scout leader has ran his last scouting session and is retiring after 29 years.

Chris Buss, group scout leader of 1st Eaton Socon Scout Group (1ESSG) ran his final scouting session on Wednesday 21 October, after 29 years with the local group.

Eynesbury-based Chris is retiring to Cornwall and has been leading the Scouts for 37 years, fulfilling almost every role imaginable including Venture Scout Leader which he did alongside his wife Marilyn for 12 years.

1ESSG presented Chris with an engraved tankard whilst representatives from the District Scout Association were on hand to award him a Commissioners Commendation and an Award for Merit from the Scouting Association itself.

Aidan Joy, District Commissioner, Hinchingbrooke Scouts said: “On behalf of all the young people that Chris has supported, encouraged and inspired over the last 37 years, we’d like to say a huge thank you for everything Chris has done for Scouting in the local area.”