Scott Gowland, 43, was caught after police were told his IP address had been used to access illegal content online.Officers raided his home in Essex Road, Huntingdon, on January 11 last year and found more than 8,500 prohibited images and 500 prohibited videos, with 19 of the videos classed as category 'A', the most severe. He was also sentenced to eight months' imprisonment, suspended for two years, and handed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (Thursday) after pleading guilty to three counts of making indecent images and possession of a prohibited image of a child. DC Gareth Purdy said: