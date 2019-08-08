The road safety charity Brake has called on the Government to increase funding for road policing, and wants to see drivers automatically banned if they are caught travelling at 100 mph or more. Figures obtained by the charity through a Freedom of Information Act request to Cambridgeshire Constabulary show that 135 drivers were recorded at speeds of 100mph or more last year, and 138 in 2017. Last year, the fastest speed the force recorded was 140mph, on the A1M, junction 15 southbound. Drivers caught speeding at more than 100mph are referred to courts, where magistrates have the discretion to issue a driving ban, a fine or six penalty points on a driver's licence. The maximum fine for serious speeding offences is £1,000, rising to £2,500 if the offence occurred on a motorway.The five highest speeds recorded in Cambridgeshire in 2018 were:140mph, in a 70mph zone on the A1M, junction 15 southbound (male driver, 38-years-old) 130mph, in a 70mph zone on the A47, junctions 19 to 15 (male driver, 24-years-old) 130mph, in a 70mph zone on the A1M, junction 16 (male driver, 34 years-old) 124mph, in a 70mph zone on the A1M junction 16 (male driver, 29-years-old) 122mph, in a 70mph zone on the A14, westbound (male driver, 36-years-old)Brake received responses from 40 of the country's 45 police forces. They showed that more than 9,500 motorists were recorded at speeds of more than 100 mph last year - a 52 per cent increase on the number in 2017. Nationally, the highest speeds recorded by police were in South Yorkshire and Avon and Somerset - 162 mph in each case. Joshua Harris, director of campaigns for Brake, said: