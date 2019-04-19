Hunts NMA Scooter Clubs 3rd Annual Easter Egg Run in aid of Hinchingbrooke Hospital Hunts NMA Scooter Clubs 3rd Annual Easter Egg Run in aid of Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Riders from scooter clubs all over East Anglia gathered at the Barley Mow pub in Huntingdon to donate chocolate eggs for the hospital to add to those collected from local businesses.

More than 200 eggs were delivered on the day.

Cambs Friendly Bikers marshalled the ride out through Abbots Ripton, Monks Wood and Stukeley, then onto Ermine Street and Brampton Road, before ending at the hospital where the eggs were unloaded and delivered to staff.

Peter Lee, a club member, said: “I'd like to especially thank Andy in particular for hosting the event. Thanks to everyone who attended or was involved in any way.”

Hunts NMA Scooter Clubs 3rd Annual Easter Egg Run in aid of Hinchingbrooke Hospital Hunts NMA Scooter Clubs 3rd Annual Easter Egg Run in aid of Hinchingbrooke Hospital

A raffle held on the day was dubbed “a great success” by organisers, with some £300 raised together with items sold by the scooter club.

A cheque will be delivered to staff at the hospital, with the funds set to be used for the memory box fund.