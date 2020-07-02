Gavin Williamson told MPs this morning (July 2) that “education recovery is critical for this generation” of school children.

The Education Secretary said the Government is working to ensure all pupils can return to schools and colleges full-time in September, noting: “With Covid-secure measures in place so they have the opportunity to thrive and fulfil their full potential.”

Mr Williamson said schools will continue minimising contact between children, including through grouping them in “bubbles” and encouraging older children to distance.

He continued: “As a minimum, this will mean keeping whole year groups in schools and colleges separate.

“This is in addition to the other protective measures we know are so important for infection control, such as regular cleaning and hand washing.”

The Government will also provide all schools and colleges with a small number of home testing kits.

These will be taken home by children or staff who develop symptoms while on site but who would struggle to access a testing centre.

“All schools will have direct access to support and advice from their local Public Health England health protection team to deal with any cases that may occur. They will be advised on what steps need to be taken,” Mr Williamson added.

