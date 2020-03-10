Brooke, aged seven, from St Neots, completed 50 lengths of the town’s One Leisure pool in support of the Make-A-Wish children’s charity, which helps meet the wishes of sick youngsters, and the dog charity Southern Shih Tzu Rescue UK. Brooke, a pupil at Crosshall Junior School, had set a target of raising £600, but has made nearly £1,200 so far. Proud mum Rachel said: “Once she has made up her mind to do something she is off. “She chose Make-A-Wish because it helps children with a lot of different illnesses rather than just one and she knows about the shih tzu charity because her grandparents help it by fostering and she helps out.” Rachel said: “She did her 400m without touching the side in under 15 minutes and then went on to swim another 34 lengths, making 50 lengths in total and there are not many adults who would be able to do that. “She was determined to swim 50 lengths and she did.” Rachel said her daughter held a raffle as well, which local firms supported with “amazing” donations. Donations can be made to: https:\/\/www.justgiving.com\/crowdfunding\/brookemccallion