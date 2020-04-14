Alisha Khan, from Stukely Meadows, sent the money with a hand-written card praising staff for their “dedication and determination”.

It came as residents in the local area donated a raft of skin creams, toiletries and tasty treats.

In her card, Alisha wrote: “Your hard work is appreciated by everyone. You are all amazing so please carry on being strong.

“In this card I have added my pocket money (since lockdown) so you can treat yourselves. Maybe some sweets, cake or hot chocolate.

“You are all true heroes!”

Sally Rees, operating department practitioner at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, responded to Alisha’s mum, Zaheda Khan, with a special thank you.

She said: “Alisha saved up her pocket money since lockdown began and has donated all of it to us.

“What a kind-hearted and generous young lady.

“If this is what she is like at 11, she will be one very special adult. Zaheda, you must be so very proud of her.

“You are doing Hinchingbrooke Hospital and the NHS proud by supporting us all in such a fantastic way.”