Published: 7:00 AM March 30, 2021

Alfie Tomlinson, 6, will run 1km every day for 21 days in memory of his baby sister Molly. - Credit: Family

An inspirational six-year-old will run 1km every day for 21 days to raise money for a hospital that looked after his baby sister during her final days.

Alfie Tomlinson, from Papworth Everard, will start his challenge on Wednsesday (March 31) for Addenbrooke’s Hospital Charitable Trust (ACT).

The hospital cared for his sister Molly when she sadly passed away at just 113 days old in 2019. Molly was suffering from a rare genetic abnormality and she was only the fourth person in the world to be diagnosed with the condition.

Alfie’s dad Sam, who is a British racing champ in Cambridgeshire, and his mum Samantha went on to raise more than £25,000 for the charity in Molly’s memory.

Molly’s condition affected the development of numerous organs including her heart and lungs.

She spent much of her young life at Addenbrooke's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), only leaving for two weeks to undergo heart surgery at Great Ormond Street, in London.

The family are keen to continue their fundraising in Molly’s memory; with Sam and his sister Polly Purser both running a half marathon on April 20 – the day Alfie will also finish his last run.

Amazingly, despite the lockdown, Alfie has already raised more than £2,000 from the JustGiving page his parents set up.

Sam, 37, said: “Alfie was unbelievable during this time with Molly.

“He has decided to honour her two-year anniversary by challenging himself and raising some money so the NICU can continue to help other families just like ours.

“We are ever so proud of him and what he’s doing and for such a good regional cause.”

Sam got behind the wheel at Snetterton race track in 2019 to raise thousands of pounds for ACT.

He took part in round six of the National Dunlop Britcar Endurance Championship in August that year alongside family friend Will Stacey.

Alfie, who attends Pendragon Primary school, can be spotted out and about in the local area during his challenge with his mum and dad.

To donate to his cause visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alfie-tomlinson