Staff at Hinchingbrooke School’s design and technology (DT) department have been making PPE visors for staff at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Head of creativity at the school, Anneli Lombard, was inspired by staff in Stamford who had already been working on a design and she asked for details.

Anneli, together with the head of DT, Carmen Stokes, teacher, Michelle Woolhouse, technician, Tony Best and PE teacher Matt Jago are all involved in the production process.

They have managed to produce 160 visors over the last few days and these are already in use at the hospital.

Anneli said: “Hinchingbrooke School is a community we all know people who work in the healthcare sector - friends, family, parents and we were determined to support in whatever way we could.

“I got in touch with a friend, Denise Mallas, who works for Cambridge and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust and she was delighted with our plan and knew her colleagues were in need.”

“We have a larger team of helpers standing by to start on Monday and we are hoping to be able to produce 120 - 160 per day going forward.”

They located materials from Charpark, a local company who gave them the materials from a generous donation cost from a staff member and her husband.

Anneli also said: “We have had many offers of help, and equally many requests for help in supplying the visors from Healthcare professionals and companies.

“It is heart-breaking that there is such desperate need for these amazing people.

“I am privileged and proud to work with such a dedicated and creative group of staff.”

Contact Anneli Lombard at: NHSvisors@hinchbk.cambs.sch.uk.