The White Horse pub, in Eaton Socon, has displayed poppies that children from Bushmead Primary school have been busy making.

Headteacher, Steve Down, encouraged the children to get involved as it fully fitted in with their THRIVE community values.

Teaching assistant Marie Crawford was heavily involved in getting the children to do them one afternoon last week.

On the Bushmead Primary school Facebook page in a post they said: “The children from Bushmead Primary school have been busy making poppies for a window display at the White Horse pub and kitchen.

Bushmead Primary School in Eaton Socon created poppies to display in windows PICTURE: Stuart Clements Bushmead Primary School in Eaton Socon created poppies to display in windows PICTURE: Stuart Clements

“We think they look fantastic and make a really eye catching display.”