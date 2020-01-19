An official naming ceremonies took place at the Huntingdon Highways depot and the winners were invited along.

In October, Cambridgeshire Highways revealed Scotty's Little Salt Soldier was joining the gritting crew, named after the local charity Scotty's Little Soldiers - which supports children across the UK who have lost a parent who served in the British Armed Forces.

Following this, a county-wide competition was launched in all primary schools to rename the rest of the fleet, as part of the county council's road safety work with schools.

The judges were looking for innovation, imagination and of course humour and the participants didn't disappoint, coming up with a wide range of witty wintery puns on popular personalities and traditional characters.

In total, Cambridgeshire Highways received over 600 name suggestions from around 70 schools and the judges - three road safety officers - had the hard task to choose the 36 winning names.

The winners also received a road safety goodie bag and had their photograph taken with their named gritter.

Cambridgeshire County Council's chairman of the Highways and Infrastructure committee, councillor Mathew Shuter said: "Our gritters play an incredibly important role in keeping the main roads clear throughout the colder months.

"This naming competition is part of our yearly engagement with schools on road safety, it is a fun, engaging way to familiarise children with the vehicles and their drivers and the fantastic job they do in all weather conditions day or night.

"There have been some real witty suggestions from our primary schools and choosing the winners was difficult, but we would like to thank all the children and their schools for taking part in the competition.

The full list of winning names from pupils in the Huntingdonshire area were: Jack DeFrost, Maximus Grittus, Lord Saltimort, Jodie Grittaker,

Grand Master Gritter, Snow Joke, Oliver Gritwell, No slip the Grit, Father Gritter.