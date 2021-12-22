News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Fun and laughter at Hartford Infants School nativity play

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 7:30 AM December 22, 2021
Pupils performed Whoops a Daisy Angel for their school nativity play.

Pupils performed Whoops a Daisy Angel for their school nativity play. - Credit: HARTFORD PRIMARY SCHOOL

Laughter was front and centre as pupils at Hartford Infant School, in Huntingdon, performed their annual nativity play in the run-up to the Christmas holidays.

Sadly it was only staff and other pupils who were able to witness the talent on the stage as covid restrictions prevented parents seeing the school's Year 1 pupils in a live performance of a production called Whoops a Daisy Angel.

The school says, however, the show has been recorded and families of the pupils will be able to view a special video that will be made available.

The Year 1 teachers have said they are very grateful to everyone who provided costumes and helped the children learn their lines for the play.

Headteacher Rae Lee said: “It was a pleasure to see the children be so brave and perform for the school and make us laugh.”


Christmas
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Goldstraw business is now on St Neots High Street.

Traumatic impact of armed robbery on St Neots jewellers

Julian Makey

person
Teddie Mitchell died on November 11 2019 after being in intensive care for 11 days.

Death of 11-week-old Teddie Mitchell to feature in two-part 24 hours in...

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
A 13-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today in

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Child in court after stabbing 16-year-old

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
The 16-year-old boy's rampage began when he targeted a man walking along Westfield Road, Peterborough

Juvenile robbed and stabbed two victims in two-and-a-half-hours

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon