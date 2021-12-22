Laughter was front and centre as pupils at Hartford Infant School, in Huntingdon, performed their annual nativity play in the run-up to the Christmas holidays.

Sadly it was only staff and other pupils who were able to witness the talent on the stage as covid restrictions prevented parents seeing the school's Year 1 pupils in a live performance of a production called Whoops a Daisy Angel.

The school says, however, the show has been recorded and families of the pupils will be able to view a special video that will be made available.

The Year 1 teachers have said they are very grateful to everyone who provided costumes and helped the children learn their lines for the play.

Headteacher Rae Lee said: “It was a pleasure to see the children be so brave and perform for the school and make us laugh.”



