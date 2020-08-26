The group received funding from Huntingdonshire District Council’s Covid-19 Community Chest Fund, to purchase essential school items for families impacted financially by Covid 19.

The group says it is now able to provide local families who are struggling financially due to the pandemic with essential school items.

Huntingdonshire Community Group founder, Cllr Patrick Kadewere said: “We are incredibly grateful to Huntingdonshire District Council for the response they have given to the community and businesses throughout this crisis.

“We have been given tremendous support from the Covid-19 Hub as a recognised organisation and the funding has enabled us to provide vulnerable families with the support they needed throughout this crisis.”

Items that can be assisted with are school uniform items, PE kit items, school bags and essential stationery items.

Families in need of support can contact the group by email: at huntingdonshirecommunitygroup@gmail.com or by phone on: 07935 775016 for an assessment of what support can be provided.