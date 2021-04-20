Primary school earns Fairtrade status
- Credit: Crosshall Infant School
An infant academy in St Neots has become a Fairtrade school after a successful project led by one of its teachers.
Jo Antrobus, a Year 2, geography leader at Crosshall Infant School, led a project to inform pupils about issues around Fairtrade.
She said: “Crosshall Infant School Academy Trust is delighted to hear that it has become a Fairtrade School.
“Children in Year 2 have been learning about Fairtrade this past year in topics including ‘food and farming’.
“They have found out how they can do good and make a difference to the lives of farmers around the world.
You may also want to watch:
“Spotting the Fairtrade logo on their healthy snacks in school is very quick and children have designed colourful posters persuading shoppers to buy Fairtrade products in the local supermarket.
“The Fairtrade Schools Award is a great achievement for the school and recognises the focus Crosshall Infants has on important global issues.”
Most Read
- 1 Homes plan will 'breathe new life' into town
- 2 Shops, homes and office space plan for town centre building
- 3 Dramatic drop in face-to-face GP appointments
- 4 St Neots man banned from pubs for two years
- 5 Read our focus on Ramsey town centre
- 6 Cambridgeshire police officer dismissed after conduct hearing
- 7 Memories of St Neots' town centre
- 8 Bullying and insider trader claims pile up against former deputy leader
- 9 Grants handed out to help people with cancer in Hunts total £17,000
- 10 'Am I being overcharged for gas and electricity'?