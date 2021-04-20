News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Primary school earns Fairtrade status

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 1:00 PM April 20, 2021   
Jo Antrobus, Geography Leader with 

Jo Antrobus, Geography Leader with two pupils in front of the Fairtrade display - Credit: Crosshall Infant School

An infant academy in St Neots has become a Fairtrade school after a successful project led by one of its teachers.

Jo Antrobus, a Year 2, geography leader at Crosshall Infant School, led a project to inform pupils about issues around Fairtrade. 

She said: “Crosshall Infant School Academy Trust is delighted to hear that it has become a Fairtrade School. 

“Children in Year 2 have been learning about Fairtrade this past year in topics including ‘food and farming’.  

“They have found out how they can do good and make a difference to the lives of farmers around the world. 

You may also want to watch:

“Spotting the Fairtrade logo on their healthy snacks in school is very quick and children have designed colourful posters persuading shoppers to buy Fairtrade products in the local supermarket. 

“The Fairtrade Schools Award is a great achievement for the school and recognises the focus Crosshall Infants has on important global issues.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Homes plan will 'breathe new life' into town
  2. 2 Shops, homes and office space plan for town centre building
  3. 3 Dramatic drop in face-to-face GP appointments
  1. 4 St Neots man banned from pubs for two years
  2. 5 Read our focus on Ramsey town centre
  3. 6 Cambridgeshire police officer dismissed after conduct hearing
  4. 7 Memories of St Neots' town centre
  5. 8 Bullying and insider trader claims pile up against former deputy leader
  6. 9 Grants handed out to help people with cancer in Hunts total £17,000
  7. 10 'Am I being overcharged for gas and electricity'?
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Woman who died in crash on Great North Road is named.

Woman who died in fatal crash in Eaton Ford has been named

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Owners of Griddle and Grind, Ashley Skipp and James Larman 

Lockdown Easing

New griddle restaurant opens in St Neots

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
New Shoe Zone opened in Huntingdon on April 12.

Lockdown Easing

New Shoe Zone 'concept store' opens

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Woman in her 70s dies after single-vehicle crash in Eaton Ford.

Woman dies after car hits lamppost in Eaton Ford

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus