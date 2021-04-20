Published: 1:00 PM April 20, 2021

Jo Antrobus, Geography Leader with two pupils in front of the Fairtrade display - Credit: Crosshall Infant School

An infant academy in St Neots has become a Fairtrade school after a successful project led by one of its teachers.

Jo Antrobus, a Year 2, geography leader at Crosshall Infant School, led a project to inform pupils about issues around Fairtrade.

She said: “Crosshall Infant School Academy Trust is delighted to hear that it has become a Fairtrade School.

“Children in Year 2 have been learning about Fairtrade this past year in topics including ‘food and farming’.

“They have found out how they can do good and make a difference to the lives of farmers around the world.

“Spotting the Fairtrade logo on their healthy snacks in school is very quick and children have designed colourful posters persuading shoppers to buy Fairtrade products in the local supermarket.

“The Fairtrade Schools Award is a great achievement for the school and recognises the focus Crosshall Infants has on important global issues.”