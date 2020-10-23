A school in St Ives has walked 613 miles collectively in a virtual walk to Cornwall and back to raise money for school resources.

Students and staff at Westfield Junior School in St Ives have walked collectively 613 miles to St Ives Junior School in Cornwall and back and have raised £280 for resources for the school.

The school is keeping a log of how many miles they walk and each class has taken part.

The challenge is being run through the month of October and virtually they have been down to Cornwall and then back up through Somerset, Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire and then back into Cambridgeshire.

They are currently at Riverside Park in St Neots, just 15 miles away from home.

The Head of Westfields Junior School, Lucy Roberts said: “This was an activity to engage and motivate the children whilst at the same time promoting healthy lifestyle and raising vital funds from the school.”

If you would like to donate go to: https://www.justgiving.com/westfieldsch