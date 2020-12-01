Published: 12:00 PM December 1, 2020 Updated: 1:17 PM December 15, 2020

Ramsey College has been given an award for their careers programme PICTURE: Abbey College - Credit: Abbey College

A school in Ramsey has been recognised for the quality of its careers programme.

Abbey College, has been awarded the prestigious Quality in Careers Standard, the national quality award for careers.

The award, which is valid for three years, was presented through the local awarding body Cambridgeshire County Council ‘Investing in Quality’.

The college was commended for the quality of its careers programme, as well as the information, advice and the guidance given to its young people.

Andy Christoforou, headteacher at Abbey College, said: “At Abbey College we strive for a high standard in careers education and we are delighted to have been officially recognised for this by Cambridgeshire County Council.

“We are extremely proud of our staff who work tirelessly to promote careers within school and who have made this award possible.

“We are looking forward to continuing to build on this award even further in the future.”

In the college’s feedback, the assessor commented that Abbey College’s careers programme was of a “high standard and is embedded as part of the ethos of the school”.

The assessor also said: “The careers policy and careers delivery plan are both constructive and comprehensive, and cover a range of activities such as mentoring, mock interviews and careers education activities in lessons.”

The report continued: “On my visit to the school, there was strong evidence, from students and a range of staff that careers, employability and enterprise education happens with all key stages.”

In order to achieve the award, Abbey College’s career department had to complete an extensive and thorough submission of evidence. An assessor then visited the college to review the evaluation and explore the processes further to confirm the judgements made.

After successfully completing the assessment, Abbey College will now benefit from a certification recognising the achievement.

Since returning in September, this is the second national award for Abbey College. Earlier in the year, the college was awarded the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools Award, the Gold Award.

For more information about the college, visit: www.abbeycollege.cambs.sch.uk/