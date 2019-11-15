Pupils at Crosshall Junior School wore brightly coloured socks for Children in Need Pupils at Crosshall Junior School wore brightly coloured socks for Children in Need

Pupils at Bushmead Primary School wore spotty clothing to school in exchange for a donation. At Eynesbury CofE Primary School, children came to school in pyjamas to raise money for the charity.

Pudsey Bear visited Crosshall Infants and Nursery Schools and joined children for an assembly. Pupils also came dressed in spotty clothing for a donation.

"We had a fabulous visit from Pudsey Bear today to help with our fundraising campaign for Children In Need. He spent the whole morning with us helping the children to cover a large face of Pudsey with our donations. All of the children, in both the nursery and infant school came dressed in spots, bringing a £1 donation together with any loose change that they could place on Pudsey's face. The children were so excited to see him in assembly. He even presented an award in our singing assembly and they are looking forward to seeing him on his show tonight," said Vanessa Parker from the school.

Over at Crosshall Junior School, pupils dress in spotty clothing in exchange for a donation to Children in Need. There was also a cake sale at lunchtime to raise further funds.

Children at Crosshall Junior School Children at Crosshall Junior School

Pupils at Sawtry Infant school came to school in their exercise clothes and took part in a workout with the school's sports coach Callum Reed. They raised £202 for Children in Need.

If you raised money for CIN or have any photos you would like to share, email: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.

Pudsey visited Crosshall Infant School Pudsey visited Crosshall Infant School

Pupils at Huntingdon Pirmary School raised money for Children in Need Pupils at Huntingdon Pirmary School raised money for Children in Need