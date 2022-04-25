Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Published: 3:41 PM April 25, 2022
Hinchingbrooke House has released an appeal for new 'Scarers' to join their team for this year's Horror at Hinchingbrooke House event.

The eight-night event, which promises new scares for 2022, describes itself as "an award winning interactive and realistic horror experience located in the famous haunted grounds and house in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire".

"Pure adrenaline and terror" are advertised, and famous horror characters are featured within the confines of the experience.

'Scarers' will be needed from October 22 to October 29, and must be aged 16 or over.

The application form for this role asks whether potential 'Scarers' have any phobias or are sensitive to loud noises, strobe noises or artificial fog.

Applicants are then asked why they would make a good scare actor and whether they have any experience in a similar role.

Vacancies in the make-up and events team are also being advertised.

All application forms are available on the Horror at Hinchingbrooke House website, which applicants are asked to email to EnterIfYouDare@outlook.com. 


