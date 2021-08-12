Published: 12:38 PM August 12, 2021

Zoe Etherington and Alex Etherington achieved at least six grade 9s each across their subjects. - Credit: Jasmine Hudson

Students at Sawtry Village Academy are celebrating fantastic GCSE results, despite all the challenges their students have faced over the past 18 months of the pandemic.

Particular success was that of Natalie Bate who attained an incredible nine grade 9s.

Students’ Zoe Etherington, Niamh Lloyd-Fennell, Cerys James and Alex Etherington’s hard work and dedication was rewarded with at least six grade 9s each across their subjects.

Bonnie Hussey - Credit: Jasmine Hudson

Simon Parsons, Headteacher at Sawtry Village Academy which is part of Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust, said: “We could not be prouder of what our students have achieved this year and how hard they have worked throughout their studies.

“Their results demonstrate their academic excellence over the past five years which would not have been possible without the dedication of our team of inspiring and motivational staff who have supported every student throughout their time at Sawtry Village Academy.

Cerys James and Natalie - Credit: Jasmine Hudson

“The combination of outstanding teaching, learning and pastoral care has ensured future success for all year 11 students.”

Other success came from students’ Jessica Sheridan, Chloe Twine, Finn Bryant, Patrizia Ciuffini, Tia Buchanan, Freya Greenley, Anthony Shelton, Mackenzie Carrington, Bonnie Hussey, Niamh Kirk, Amber Lynch, Madoc Nottingham-Bell, Daniel Malachowski and Lucy England, who all averaged over grade 7 across their complement of GCSEs.